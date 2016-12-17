One firefighter was also injured in the early morning Seattle blaze

A woman believed to be in her 80s died in an early morning fire Saturday in the 1900 block of Sixth Avenue West on Queen Anne, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Fire department spokeswoman Alice Kim said calls about the fire came in around 6:30 a.m.

Neighbors told fire crews that the woman was in the house. One firefighter sustained minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, Kim said. There were no additional injuries.

Fire investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, Kim said.

She also said that the fire was incorrectly reported in the Seattle fire 911 log as an incident involving a weapon, but that was due to a glitch.

“We always knew we were reponding to a fire in a building,” she said.