An older woman died in a condominium in Seattle’s Wedgwood neighborhood early Tuesday after a small fire broke out, KIRO TV reported.

The fire in the 2300 block of Northeast 89th Street had been extinguished by the unit’s sprinkler system by the time firefighters arrived, according to the report.

Medics performed CPR, but the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, KIRO reported.