A 24-year-old Puyallup woman was killed when her car crossed the center line and struck a truck headon.
PUYALLUP (AP) — A Puyallup woman was killed after crossing double yellow lines and hitting an oncoming truck on state Route 162 near Orting.
The News Tribune reports that a 24-year-old, who was heading east at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, died at the scene of the crash.
The Washington State Patrol spokesman Todd Bartolac says she was not wearing a seat belt.
Pierce County medical examiners identified the woman as Deandra Fegurgur.
The driver of the westbound pickup truck, who was not identified, was injured and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup. His injuries were not life-threatening.
