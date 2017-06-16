The two officers have been placed on administrative leave and face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse by the Washington State Patrol.
TACOMA — Two Tacoma police officers are accused of watching a 54-year-old woman hit her 9-year-old grandson with a belt after telling her to beat him.
The News Tribune reported Friday that the officers face a criminal investigation into possible child abuse. the Washington State Patrol will conduct that investigation.
The woman says the officers told her on June 5 that she needed to beat the boy. She says they “made” her do it.
One of the officers’ original police report had no mention to the incident. But a detective requested a more in-depth report, which included detail and called the incident “lawful discipline.”
Police spokeswoman Loretta Cool says the officers have been placed on administrative leave.
The woman called the officers’ guidance “prehistoric.”
Police had gone to the woman’s home after a visitor there had called 911 to report that the child, who has a history of developmental problems, had gone into a rage, broken windows and armed himself with knives.