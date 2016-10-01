TACOMA — A Puyallup woman has been charged with abusing her 80-year-old mother who has dementia.

The Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release that 51-year-old Leisa Wagner was charged Friday with assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Prosecutors said Puyallup police were called to a home in September after a family member reported Wagner was choking an 80-year-old woman, had tied her to a chair and was beating her.

Police said they found the woman tied to a wooden chair at the waist with a bed sheet.

Officers also said Wagner told them she used a sheet to restrain her mom but denied strangling her.

Prosecutors also alleged the aggravating circumstances of abuse of trust and particular vulnerability of the victim.

Wagner has been released from jail on her own recognizance.