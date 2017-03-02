A 21-year-old Tukwila man was booked into jail Thursday morning on investigation of rape, assault and indecent liberties, accused of beating and possibly sexually assaulting a woman in White Center. The 55-year-old victim is in critical condition.

A 55-year-old woman was brutally beaten and possibly raped early Thursday in White Center, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

A witness called 911 at 2:20 a.m. Thursday and reported seeing a woman being beaten in the 9600 block of 15th Avenue Southwest, Sgt. Cindi West wrote in a news release. A man was then seen running away.

When deputies arrived, they found the woman suffering from severe injuries to her head and body and evidence at the scene indicated she may have been sexually assaulted, according to West. The woman, who may be transient or homeless, was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition late Thursday afternoon, the news release says.

Deputies searched the area and arrested a Tukwila man, 21, four blocks away, at Southwest 102nd Street and 15th Avenue Southwest, the release says. He had blood on his shoes and the soles of his shoes matched bloody shoe prints found at the scene, according to the news release.

The man was booked into the King County Jail on investigation of rape, assault and indecent liberties, according to the release and jail records. He is expected to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon.

According to West, it is unknown whether the woman knew her alleged assailant.