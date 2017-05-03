The 22-year-old victim was able to fight back and break free from the attacker.

A woman was attacked by a man who tried to sexually assault her as she walked along a Snohomish street early Wednesday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The 22-year-old woman said she was walking to work around 3:20 a.m. when the man pulled her down to the ground, removed her pants and underwear and started to assault her, the sheriff’s office said. The woman kicked the man in the face and was able to break free and run.

The man tried to follow the woman but she lost him, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman flagged down a passing vehicle in the 1900 block of Bickford Avenue and called 911. She suffered minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office released a sketch of the attacker, who was described as in his 20s or 30s, 5 feet 7, with short hair and stubble. He wore a gray or tan plaid jacket, brown pants or jeans.