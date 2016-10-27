Before the fire Monday, a man and the woman who are married but estranged apparently got into an argument, and the woman threatened to burn down his residence, officials said.

Police arrested a woman Thursday on suspicion of torching a 115-year-old commercial building in downtown Arlington this week, according to a city news release.

No one was hurt in the Monday night blaze at 229 N. Olympic Ave. The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire arson and estimated damage to the building and its contents at $465,000, the release says.

Police and fire crews discovered on the night of the fire that a small space in the back of the building was being used as a residence, despite there being no permits for it. Detectives interviewed the tenant, a man who said he and the woman — who are married but estranged — got into an argument Monday evening, according to the release.

The woman apparently threatened to burn down his residence, the release says.

Investigators believe the woman arrived at the residence in a “distinct vehicle” shortly after 7 p.m. and then left about five minutes later, according to the release. The fire occurred soon after that.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities were taking the woman, who is 53 and from the Arlington area, to the Snohomish County Jail to book her on suspicion of first-degree arson, with a domestic-violence enhancement, city spokeswoman Kristin Banfield said.

The Seattle Times is not naming the suspect because she has not been charged.

Banfield said Monday that the fire started in the rear of the building. She said the historic building dates back to the late-1880s or early-1900s and had gone through numerous remodels.

More than a dozen residents in the area were displaced the night of fire, though Banfield said Thursday they have since returned to their homes.

Also on Monday, a blaze in Bellevue tore through a condominium, pushing dozens of people from their homes. Four people were hospitalized after that fire, two of whom later died at Harborview Medical Center. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release their identifications.

The cause of that fire remains under investigation, a fire spokesman said Thursday.