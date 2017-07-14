A 28-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after witnesses told police she set fire to a trash can next to a building in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood.

About 1:15 a.m., officers responded to the reported arson in the 6200 block of Corson Avenue South.

The witness to the incident told officers that the woman who started the fire, which damaged the entrance of a business, then walked to a nearby gas station near the intersection of Sixth Avenue South and South Michigan Street, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The Seattle Fire Department put out the fire. There were no reported injuries.

The suspect was later booked into the King County Jail on investigation of arson.