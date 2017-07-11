Police say a 31-year-old woman arrested Monday is a neighbor who knew the victim.

HOQUIAM — Police say they have arrested a neighbor in connection with the fatal stabbing of a 95-year-old man in western Washington.

The Olympian reports that police responded to Robert Harmon’s home in Hoquiam on Sunday after his daughter and a friend had gone to check on him when he didn’t answer the phone.

They reported finding him and seeing signs of forced entry.

The Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office says Harmon died of stab wounds to the head and neck and blunt-force injury to the head.

Police say a 31-year-old woman arrested Monday is a neighbor who knew Harmon.