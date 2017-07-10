Police said the woman admitted to using a controlled substance.

A female driver was arrested Monday morning after striking a male pedestrian in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, police said.

The 33-year-old woman was driving north on Renton Avenue South about 1 a.m. when she struck a man in the roadway near Lindsay Place South, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver admitted to having used a controlled substance, police said, and was arrested and booked into King County Jail on investigation of vehicular homicide.