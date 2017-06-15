The 38-year-old suspect had black soot on her face and hands when she was found near the fires, police said.

MARYSVILLE — Police arrested a woman in connection with five fires that started in Marysville in a period of 90 minutes.

The Marysville Fire District says firefighters responded to a blaze at an abandoned home Wednesday afternoon on the 11000 block of State Avenue.

The fire district says about 30 minutes later smoke was seen from a small fire in a wooded area across the street from the house fire.

Fire officials say a total of four fires were discovered in the area with one involving tires and other debris.

Marysville Police commander Robb Lamoureux says officers found a woman nearby who had black soot on her face and hands.

Lamoureux says the 38-year-old woman was booked into jail on a warrant for a reckless burning in a separate incident while an investigation continues.