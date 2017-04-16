The body of a missing 23-year-old woman was found Thursday on the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation

The FBI and tribal police on the Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman whose body was discovered on Thursday, according to an FBI spokeswoman.

The woman’s body was found just before dusk in a vegetated area in the northwest part of the reservation by search and rescue volunteers from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, FBI spokeswoman Ayn Dietrich said in an email.

The scene was processed Friday by federal agents, she wrote.

The woman has been identified and her family notified of her death, but her identity is not being publicly released.

“Given the ongoing nature of our investigation, it would be inappropriate to confirm or deny the woman’s identity at this time,” Dietrich wrote in the email.

The woman had been the subject of a recent missing-person report, according to Dietrich.

The Kitsap Sun reported the woman was last seen April 7 on Little Boston Road near Hood Canal Lane, wearing a black and white striped shirt and blue jeans.

The Port Gamble S’Klallam Reservation is comprised of 1,700 acres near the north end of the Kitsap Peninsula and is home to more than half of the tribe’s 1,234 enrolled members, according to the tribe’s website.