King County sheriff’s detectives say they believe the woman was driving the SUV that ran over the son of a Seattle police officer last week in Sammamish.

King County sheriff’s detectives have arrested a 23-year-old woman believed to be responsible for the death of a man who was killed in Sammamish on Wednesday after someone tried to break into his vehicle.

Detectives arrested the woman at a house in Skyway around noon Saturday. Detectives believe she is the driver of the SUV that struck and killed the 22-year-old man, who was later identified as the son of a Seattle police officer.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West said investigators were asking the public to help them find the vehicle that was used in the homicide. Police obtained video, taken by a witness, of the suspect vehicle leaving the scene.

The vehicle is believed to be a mid-2000s Gold Infiniti midsize SUV with five-point chrome wheels.

The arrest is the latest chapter in the unfolding case, and the woman was the third person taken into custody.

A teenager was arrested and another man fatally shot by deputies who went to an address in Des Moines on Friday night looking for a suspect in the hit-and-run. Officials at Harborview Medical Center said the man died Saturday.

Authorities said Moises Elias Radcliffe, 22, was walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park when he saw someone who tried to break into his parked vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Radcliffe armed himself with a handgun and confronted the suspects as they fled. The vehicle ran over Radcliffe after shots were fired. He died at the scene.