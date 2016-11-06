Police say the woman was pouring gas on a fire when the can erupted; all three victims have been taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment
GRANDVIEW, Wa. (AP) — A mother and her two small children were burned when a gas can exploded in Grandview.
The Tri-City Herald reports that the mother was burning papers in a small fire at 2:25 p.m. Saturday. Grandview police say when she poured gasoline on the fire, the gas can exploded.
Police say the woman’s 5-year-old daughter suffered severe burns to her legs, abdomen, hands and arms. A 3-year-old child also was burned, but police didn’t not immediately know the extent of the child’s injuries.
All three were taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital and then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Police say the explosion appears to have been an accident.
