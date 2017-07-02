A 500 acre wildfire is threatening power lines and homes west of Yakima, according to county officials. The state has responded by sending crews.

The fire started late Saturday night and had grown to about 500 acres in grass, brush and standing timber by Sunday afternoon.

The blaze started at milepost 188 on State Route 12 and has since moved up the ridge. About 50 firefighters are battling the flames.

A post on the Yakima County Office of Emergency Management Facebook page, reportedly from KIMA news, shows the fire burning in brush, grass and standing timber on a steep hillside above the road.

Washington State Patrol Capt. Monica Alexander said Sunday that state assistance has been mobilized to help fight the fire.

The fire started Saturday about 11 p.m. and the cause is currently under investigation, Alexander said.

The fire is threatening homes and power infrastructure. Level 1 evacuation orders — telling residence to “be prepared” to leave — are in place for 100 to 125 residents, the captain said.