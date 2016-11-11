Prosecutors say the man was mad at a former co-conspirator for talking to investigators so he lashed out at a fellow inmate at random.

SALEM, Ore. — A white supremacist gang member has been sentenced to death for the fatal stabbing of an inmate at the Marion County Jail.

The Statesman Journal reports it took the jury less than an hour to make the decision Thursday.

David Bartol, 45, was convicted last month of aggravated murder in the 2013 death of Gavin Siscel.

Authorities said Bartol made a shank and used it to repeatedly stab Siscel in the eye while Siscel was watching TV in a dayroom. They said it was a random attack.

Prosecutor Matthew Kemmy said Bartol was mad at a former co-conspirator for talking to investigators. Because that man was in protective custody, Bartol lashed out at Siscel.

On the morning of the stabbing, he wrote: “It’s a good day for a (expletive) to die.” Later, Bartol wrote that the death was a “free kill for my trophy room.”

Kemmy said Bartol’s attack on Siscel was just one example of his violent and dangerous behavior. The prosecution brought in 160 witnesses and 330 exhibits to illustrate his three-decade history of threats, assaults and intimidation.

Earlier this year, he was sentenced to 55 years in prison after a Portland jury found him guilty of attempted murder in a torture attack on two fellow Krude Rude Brood gang members.

Bartol was accused of sanding off gang members’ tattoos, injecting them with heroin and shooting them.

“David Bartol is a frightening, dangerous person. … that will not change,” Kemmy said.

Defense attorney Steven Gorham said he plans to appeal the death sentence. He said the prolonged trial cost more than $1 million.

“That money should’ve been spent on something more positive than trying to kill David Bartol,” Gorham said.

Bartol will join more than 30 other inmates on Oregon’s death row. The state has had a moratorium on executions in place since 2011. It’s been nearly 20 years since an inmate was executed.