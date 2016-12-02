The patients said they didn’t immediately report the alleged behavior because they feared retaliation.

Prosecutors have charged an employee at Washington State Hospital with four counts of molesting four female patients.

Pierce County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Erica Eggertsen said in a charging document that Christopher Conley took “indecent liberties” with the four women between April 1 and May 8. Conley worked as a psychiatric security attendant.

Western State Hospital’s security learned about the claims in May and conducted an investigation. During that probe, two other patients at the psychiatric hospital made similar claims.

Eggertsen says investigators compared the women’s claims with security camera videos and determined that the claims were valid. The women said that Conley bragged about knowing the “blind spots” for the cameras on the ward, but other cameras were able to capture his activities.

The patients said they didn’t report Conley’s behavior because they feared retaliation. It wasn’t immediately clear if Conley had an attorney.