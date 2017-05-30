Wenatchee police said there were no injuries, but officers noted extensive broken glass in the couple’s home.

WENATCHEE — A 40-year-old Wenatchee woman was booked for felony malicious mischief Monday night after police said she smashed her boyfriend’s cellphone and television after learning he was using both to watch pornography.

The incident happened in a home in the 400 block of Pioneer Drive, said Cpl. Brian Bolz of Wenatchee Police. Officers noted lots of broken glass. No injuries were reported.

Alcoholic beverages had been consumed, he said.