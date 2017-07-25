WANTED: A $10,000 warrant has been issued for Seattle’s #ManInTree after he violated conditions set out for him in Mental Health Court and was evicted from housing, court records show.

A warrant has been issued for the Seattle man who became infamously known as #ManInTree after scaling a sequoia tree outside the downtown Macy’s store last year and pelting police and firefighters with green seed cones before climbing down 25 hours later.

Cody Lee Miller, now 30, was initially charged with first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault in King County Superior Court, but after a lengthy stay at Western State Hospital in Pierce County, he was found not competent to stand trial, court records show.

The Superior Court case was dismissed in October when Miller’s case was transferred to the regional Mental Health Court, which falls under the authority of King County District Court, according to court records. There, he was charged with third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault and ordered to receive mental-health treatment and daily prescription monitoring, as well as undergo weekly urinalysis to test for the presence of illicit drugs, the records say.

He tested positive for methamphetamines in December, and in April, his case worker reported that Miller missed a day of medication but advocated against any court sanctions, say court records. Other records indicate he had been complying with the court’s conditions.

But in a July 18 violation report to Judge Ketu Shah, Steven Wede, a mental-health specialist with the court, requested that a $10,000 warrant be issued for Miller’s arrest for noncompliance, the records show.

The records indicate Miller had been living in housing provided by Pioneer Human Services, a local nonprofit that offers a variety of services to prisoners re-entering the community, as well as people with substance-abuse disorders and mental-health issues.

Wede wrote in the violation report that Miller had violated his curfew on July 10, and as he was already on a “last-chance contract,” Pioneer notified him his housing would be terminated on July 13, the court records say. Someone from the nonprofit also noted Miller had been failing “to do anything progressive or constructive with your time,” according to Wede’s report.

Miller also failed to pick up his medications on July 14 and then missed a case-management appointment on July 17, with Wede noting Miller would therefore have been without medication since July 13, the records show.

Judge Shah signed the warrant for Miller’s arrest on July 18.

In March 2016, Miller earned an internet following as #ManInTree after climbing the 80-foot tree outside the downtown Macy’s store and staying there overnight.

He threw green seed cones and branches he’d ripped from the tree, prosecutors said at the time, while Seattle police reported he also threatened to throw feces and claimed to be armed with a knife.

Several passers-by and cars were hit by the cones, and one officer suffered a cut on the ear from a “rock hard” cone, according to court documents.

Miller, who drew a large crowd of onlookers, climbed down 25 hours later.