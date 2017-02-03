Mayor Tony Guzman also said Officer Michael Campos “deserves to die in prison” in a Facebook post after the July shooting.

WAPATO, Yakima County — A Wapato police officer is suing the city over comments its mayor posted on social media after an officer-involved fatal shooting.

The Yakima Herald reports that officer Michael Campos says he’s suffered defamation and a hostile work environment as a result of the comments by Mayor Tony Guzman. Several other officers wrote letters supporting Campos’ $1.5 million claim against the city.

Campos fatally shot 38-year-old Mario Martinez-Torres when responding to a domestic-disturbance call on July 31. Police reports say Campos shot Martinez-Torres as he struggled with Campos and another officer. The Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office ruled the shooting justified.

Guzman called Campos a murderer in a Facebook post and said the officer “deserves to die in prison.”

Guzman declined requests for comment on Campos’ claim.