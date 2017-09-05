The man, who was wanted for investigation of auto theft, ran into traffic Tuesday morning after he spotted police in North Seattle.
A man wanted by Seattle police darted into traffic Tuesday morning and collided with an SUV, sending him to the hospital, police said.
Police spotted the man around 9 a.m. at Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street and he bolted as officers approached, police said in a news release. The man, who was wearing a surgical mask and a Seahawks jersey, then ran into the side of the moving SUV.
The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the man was wanted for auto theft,
Most Read Stories
- Ash falls like snow in Seattle as wildfires rage in Pacific Northwest VIEW
- UW professor: The information war is real, and we’re losing it | Danny Westneat
- A daring betrayal helped wipe out Cali cocaine cartel
- Seahawks roster cutdown Q-and-A: Why did Seattle waive Kasen Williams? And more
- Local pro skateboarder Cory Kennedy arrested after Vashon Island crash kills beloved videographer
The 49-year-old will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital, police said.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.