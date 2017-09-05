The man, who was wanted for investigation of auto theft, ran into traffic Tuesday morning after he spotted police in North Seattle.

A man wanted by Seattle police darted into traffic Tuesday morning and collided with an SUV, sending him to the hospital, police said.

Police spotted the man around 9 a.m. at Aurora Avenue North and North 85th Street and he bolted as officers approached, police said in a news release. The man, who was wearing a surgical mask and a Seahawks jersey, then ran into the side of the moving SUV.

The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the man was wanted for auto theft,

The 49-year-old will be booked into jail once he is released from the hospital, police said.