Police said on Twitter Monday afternoon that protesters had destroyed a police car, damaged numerous windows and property, started fires in the streets and attacked police.

PORTLAND — Smoke bombs, Molotov cocktails and other items were thrown at police Monday afternoon in Portland during May Day protests.

Portland police said on Twitter that a protest permit had been canceled “due to actions of anarchists.” All participants were encouraged by police to leave the march as devices were being thrown at officers.

Portland police say officers have arrested three people near Pioneer Square in the rally and march which they now consider a riot.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone had been injured.

In Shemanski Park before the violence broke out hundreds of people, including some families with children, gathered at a May Day rally and watched dancers in bright feathered headdresses perform to the beat of drums.

Friends Marian Drake and Martin Anderson attended the rally earlier in the day and watched from a nearby park bench as they held balloons supporting the International Workers Union.

“Things are so screwed up in this country. You’ve got a city right here that’s full of homeless people and you’ve got a president … whose budget is going to cut 40 percent to the EPA and end Meals on Wheels. We don’t like those kinds of things,” Anderson said.

Across the street, friends Josh Elms and Ryan Falck sported red scarves and carried small Soviet flags as they prepared to march in support of workers’ rights.

Elms, a teacher’s aide who teaches kindergartners how to read, said it was his first political rally and march and Trump’s election drove him to participate.

“This is the first actual protest that I’ve participated in because this year, with the election, I was flummoxed,” he said. “I could not believe that the election went the way it did. I do not have words.”

Several dozen people dressed entirely in black and wearing black bandannas and ski masks on their faces stood around the fringes of the Monday gathering at Shemanski Park holding signs that read “Radicals for Science!” and “No cuts! Tax the rich!” as police officers looked on.