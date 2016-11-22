The Renton man arrested in connection with the shooting could now face a homicide charge, officials say.

A 25-year-old man wounded in a Nov. 2 double shooting in Shoreline has died, authorities confirmed.

John Bacani died Sunday at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was being treated for multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to King County Medical Examiner’s Office investigators. His death has been ruled a homicide, they said.

Bacani was one of two men wounded when a gunman opened fire in the front yard of a home in the 300 block of Northeast 151st Street, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. The second victim, a 27-year-old man, was also taken to Harborview for treatment. On Nov. 3, he was listed in critical condition; no update has been given since then.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 27-year-old Renton man suspected in the incident. The man, whose name has not been released, was booked into King County Jail on assault charges.

In light of Bacani’s death, the charges could be amended to include homicide, said sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Charlie Akers.

No other details, including the motive behind the shooting, were made available.