Man shot in car while parked in front of convenience store

YAKIMA (AP) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after he was shot Saturday near a convenience store, Yakima police reported.

The shooting in front of the 8th Street Market & Deli was reported about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Officers found a victim had been shot while sitting in a parked car. No arrests have been made.

The victim was taken to a hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, he was listed in critical condition, the news release said.

His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The Associated Press