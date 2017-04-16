Man shot in car while parked in front of convenience store
YAKIMA (AP) — A 26-year-old man is in critical condition at a Seattle hospital after he was shot Saturday near a convenience store, Yakima police reported.
The shooting in front of the 8th Street Market & Deli was reported about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Officers found a victim had been shot while sitting in a parked car. No arrests have been made.
The victim was taken to a hospital before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, he was listed in critical condition, the news release said.
His name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.
