Standoff leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five others were charged with conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon.

PORTLAND — In a thorough defeat for federal prosecutors, jurors on Thursday acquitted the leaders of a standoff at a national wildlife refuge in Oregon of conspiracy and possession of firearms at a federal facility.

Neal Wampler, one of the defendants, called the acquittals a “stunning victory for rural America.”

The verdicts followed a five-week trial of the group who took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge.Standoff leaders Ammon and Ryan Bundy and five others were charged with conspiring to impede federal workers from their jobs at the refuge.

Malheur Refuge trial at a glance Seven defendants: Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy, Shawna Cox, Kenneth Medenbach, Jeff Banta, David Fry and Neil Wampler. Primary charge faced by all seven: Conspiracy to prevent by “force, intimidation, and threats” employees of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and BLM from carrying out their duties. Other charges faced by some defendants: Theft of government property, use and carry of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The standoff began Jan. 2 and lasted nearly six weeks, bringing new attention to a long-running dispute over control of federal lands in the U.S. West.

The trial had a chaotic, dramatic end as Ammon Bundy s attorney Marcus Mumford argued that his client should be released from confinement while U.S. District Court Judge Anna Brown said he must be returned to the custody of federal marshals since he still faced charges in Nevada.

Mumford’s protests in the Portland courtroom grew louder and louder until he was finally tackled by marshals and the judge ordered the courtroom cleared.

The Nevada case involves a high-profile 2014 standoff with federal agents trying to round up their father Cliven Bundy’s cattle.

Drama marked the jury deliberations, too. One juror accused another of bias and Brown on Wednesday replaced the accused juror with an alternate.

The 41-day takeover that ended Feb. 11 raised tensions across a broader swath of the rural west, including in Washington, where the Turnbull National Wildlife Refuge south of Cheney was temporarily shut down. It also stirred a backlash from local officials, tribal leaders, environmentalists and others who resented the militants’ efforts to stake an armed claim to public lands.

The defense team repeatedly sought to dig into the alleged government abuses that prompted the occupation, attempting to portray Ammon Bundy and the six other defendants as fitting into a broader American tradition of principled protest against government overreach and arrogance.

“Thousands came to his cause and his movement not to break the rules … but to try to find a way to get the government to follow theirs,” Mumford said in his closing arguments.

Prosecutors sought to keep the case more narrowly focused on a group of people who took over a wildlife refuge that didn’t belong to them.

“This case at its core is about the rule of law,” prosecutor Ethan Knight told the jury during closing arguments. “The defendants picked and chose which laws apply to them, which laws they will abide by. That is why we are here.”

A total of 26 people were charged in connection with the occupation, with 11 pleading guilty, and others, including Washington resident Darryl Thorn, facing trial next year.

This case is part of a broader Justice Department prosecution of Bundy family members, who have emerged in recent years as major figures in the militant movement to try to turn more federal land over to local control.

The second — and far higher-stakes federal prosecution — is scheduled to get under way in February in Nevada, when Ammon Bundy, Ryan Bundy, their father Cliven Bundy and 15 defendants face conspiracy, assault, weapons and other charges that could result in decades of prison time.

The charges in the Nevada case result from the April 2014 Bunkerville standoff over federal efforts to round up family cattle on public lands over the failure to pay grazing fees.

The Oregon trial was a complicated affair, with the seven defendants, several of whom represented themselves, facing off against federal prosecutors in a ninth-floor courtroom in downtown Portland, more than 300 miles northwest of the remote refuge.

In closing arguments that stretched out over two days, prosecutors stressed that the defendants were not being put on trial for their beliefs, and had an absolute right to protest federal government actions. But they argued that the defendants’ actions stepped over the line into a criminal conspiracy to occupy the refuge and — through the use of armed guards and other acts of intimidation — keep federal employees away from their offices south of Burns.

Bundy, in testimony on his own behalf, called the takeover a “hard stand” against the return to prison of two Oregon ranchers, Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son Steven Hammond, after a federal judge ruled that they had not served long enough sentences on arson charges.

The takeover ended peacefully as the last four occupiers surrendered on Feb. 11, but before that, on Jan. 26, LaVoy Finicum, a folksy, articulate rancher who had emerged as a spokesman for the movement, was shot to death by law-enforcement officials. The shooting came as police tried to apprehend leaders of the occupation as they drove north to speak at a community meeting in John Day.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials said that the occupation cost the federal government $4.3 million, including restoration and other expenses.

At the Malheur refuge, employees have returned to work. But the headquarters complex, which includes a visitor’s center, will not be open to the public until sometime later this year after completion of a new security system.