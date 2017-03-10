The Capitol Hill temple was vandalized Thursday night, according to a post on the Temple De Hirsch Sinai Facebook.

A Jewish temple in the Capitol Hill neighborhood was vandalized overnight Thursday with “anti-Semitic, Holocaust-denying graffiti,” according to a Facebook post from Rabbi Daniel Weiner of Temple De Hirsch Sinai.

In the post, Weiner said the graffiti was spray-painted on the facade of the temple’s old sanctuary. It was discovered Friday morning. Law enforcement has been contacted, he wrote.

The temple is taking heightened security measures to ensure “the safety and well-being of our community.”

Weiner said the temple is “adamant in our conviction that we will not allow the toxicity of intolerance and growing climate of hate to define who we are, how we live, and what our nation can be.”

A neighbor Friday morning covered the graffiti with a bed sheet, according to the Capitol Hill Seattle blog. The sheet was spray-painted with a rebuke to whoever committed the vandalism, and read “LOVE WINS.”

Federal officials have been investigating more than 120 threats against Jewish organizations in three dozen states since Jan. 9 and a rash of vandalism at Jewish cemeteries.

On Feb. 27, a bomb threat forced evacuation of the Stroum Jewish Community Center on Mercer Island.