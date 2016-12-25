A Christmas misadventure led Seattle police to a stolen forklift that was left running.

Seattle police responded to a cry for help early Christmas morning. It came from an ATM.

The cash machine had been knocked over in a parking lot near Aurora Avenue North and North 125th Street, according to police. This triggered an alarm around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Officers found no suspects at the scene. But they did find a large forklift, its engine still running, that they believe was hot-wired and stolen.

“It is not believed that any cash was taken, although the property damage is significant,” Detective Mark Jamieson wrote in a news release.