The injured officer was treated at a hospital before being released, police said.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police say a woman slashed a Vancouver police officer in the face with a knife.
The Columbian reports police responded to a Vancouver apartment Monday night and allegedly found 26-year-old Mariah Dickison pulling a metal sign out of the ground.
Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp says Dickison ran with the sign when officers arrived and that a Taser had no effect on her.
Kapp says officers started to arrest her after she tripped and says that she then pulled out a knife and slashed officer Matthew Hoover in the face.
Kapp says Hoover was treated at a hospital and released.
Dickison remains in jail on investigation of assault on an officer with bail set at $200,000.
