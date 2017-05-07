Vancouver police are looking for two trail runners who disappeared after leaving for a run Saturday morning.

John A. Zeier, 65, and Andrea J. Jarvombet, 43, were last seen about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. They were apparently en route to the Tarbell Trail or the Siouxon Creek Trail in north Clark County, where they were planning to go for a run.

Zeier is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 136 pounds and is a local certified nurse practitioner. Jarvombek is 5 feet, 5 inches and weighs 130 pounds. They were driving a dark gray 2016 Toyota RAV 4 with Washington license plate AYC4806.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department.