VANCOUVER (AP) — Police in Vancouver say a man has been arrested following a double homicide.

The Columbian newspaper reports that 35-year-old Dustin L. Zapel was identified as a person of interest following the stabbing reported at 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He was reported in custody by 9:30 a.m. after police released his name and picture to the public in an effort to find him.

It was not immediately clear if Zapel had an attorney.

Vancouver police said the investigation has only just started. They did not release further details of the crime or the deceased.