According to campus police, a man threw a bottle at the female student earlier this month. The Council on American-Islamic Relations Washington (CAIR-WA) suspects the incident was motived by her Muslim faith.

University of Washington police are looking for a man they say threw a glass bottle at a student on campus earlier this month, an incident the Council on American-Islamic Relations Washington (CAIR-WA) suspects was motived by her Muslim faith.

The circumstances that led to the confrontation remain unclear, campus police Maj. Steve Rittereiser said. The incident remains under investigation.

In a news release Friday, CAIR said the crime fits into a recent spate of reports of harassment against Muslims nationwide, and has caused safety concerns among Muslim students.

“We don’t know why” the student was confronted, CAIR Executive Director Arsalan Bukhari said. “But we have, because of the larger context, some suspicion that it might be because of her headscarf and everything else.”

He said the student suffered a concussion, a swollen eye and a “bad bruise” to her face. Her condition has been improving, he added.

The Muslim civil-rights organization and others will hold a Monday news conference at which the victim will speak and a $5,000 reward will be announced for information leading investigators to a suspect, the news release said.

Police have a vague description of the man, which does not include his race or whether or not he might be a student, Rittereiser said.

The report follows cases of harassment against racial and religious minorities, as well as concern among LGBTQ people, on college campuses nationwide since Donald Trump was elected president on Nov. 8.

University of Washington Bothell officials are investigating another possible hate crime that occurred on that campus earlier this month, in which a group of men reportedly targeted several Muslim women, demanding that they remove their hijabs.

According to recently released FBI statistics, reported hate crimes against all groups in the U.S. rose from 5,479 in 2014 to 5,850 in 2015, the highest number since the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.