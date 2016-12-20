The 44-year-old domestic-violence suspect was fatally shot late Saturday after police responded to reports that he had threatened a woman and police.

Investigators now say it is not clear whether there was a struggle between a Lynnwood police officer and a 44-year-old domestic-violence suspect before the officer shot and killed the man on Saturday.

Initially, police said witnesses reported that the man had struggled with the officer and tried to grab the officer’s gun before the shooting. A preliminary investigation by a multiagency task force, however, has not confirmed that report, Snohomish County sheriff’s spokeswoman Sheri Ireton said Tuesday.

Ireton said the investigation has turned up voice and text messages from the suspect — who has not been officially identified — to the woman, who called 911. In the messages, the man allegedly said he would kill the woman and police, Ireton said.

When officers responded to the woman’s home, in the 17500 block of 54th Place in Lynnwood on Saturday evening, they did not find the man. However, based on messages the woman received, it appeared he was in the area and watching the officers interact with her, Ireton said.

The man, according to detectives, was the subject of a warrant issued by the state Department of Corrections.

Several hours later, at about 11:30 p.m., Lynnwood officers located the man at a home in the 3900 block of Grand Avenue in Everett. According to Ireton, two civilian witnesses described the confrontation leading up to the shooting, saying that the man threw something at the officer and “advanced toward the officer, reaching for his gun,” according to a news release.

Contrary to those reports, Ireton said, “It has not been confirmed whether the suspect and officer engaged in a physical struggle.”

She said two other Lynnwood officers in the area “told investigators they heard the confrontation between the police officer and suspect, but did not visually witness it.”

Investigators recovered two “heavy metal balls” from the area, but no weapons were found.

“The civilian is the one who said the suspect had attempted to disarm the officer, or tried to grab the officer’s weapon,” she said.

The incident is being investigated by the Snohomish County Multi-Agency Response Team, a team of detectives from various law-enforcement agencies who investigate police use-of-force incidents in the county.