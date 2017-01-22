Two young men, ages 14 and 17, suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting under investigation by Federal Way police. No suspects are in custody.

Kent police were initially dispatched to reports of a shooting around 10:40 p.m. in the area of 2200 block of South 272nd Street, where officers found two young men, ages 14 and 17, lying in the roadway. Both had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to a news release.

Both victims were transported to Harborview Medical Center. Their conditions were not immediately known Sunday morning.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting occurred on the border between Kent and Federal Way, whose officers are handling the investigation. A Federal Way department news release said detectives developed information that the victims had been involved in “some type of dispute or altercation” just before the shots were fired.

Just before Kent police received the call about the victims, Federal Way officers were called to investigate a report of shots fired at a nearby apartment complex in the 27800 block of Pacific Highway South. No victims were located on arrival, however police did find a car damaged by bullets.

Officers are not sure whether the two incidents are related, Federal Way spokeswoman Cathy Schrock said.