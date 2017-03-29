The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who stole jewelry off a woman after breaking into her home Wednesday morning in South Everett.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two men who stole jewelry off a woman after breaking into her home Wednesday morning in South Everett.

The men forced their way into the home a few blocks west of Mariner High School around 10:30 a.m. Video of the robbery shows two men who appear to be in their 20s enter a bedroom and then kick open a second door before confronting the female homeowner in another area of the house. The woman isn’t shown on the video but can be heard screaming “leave me alone.”

The men ripped jewelry off her and then fled, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about the incident or the two men to call 425-388-5258.