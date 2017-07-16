A deadly house fire in unincorporated Skagit County may have claimed the lives of two children.

A fire ravaged a single-family home in unincorporated Skagit County early Saturday, with local news outlets reporting two children are believed to have perished in the blaze.

The Skagit County Sheriff’s Office has released little about the fire, except to say that “not all of the persons believed to have been in the residence at the time of the fire are accounted for.”

Skagit County Jail booking records show that a 24-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were each booked on investigation of two counts of homicide and one count of arson.

According to a news release issued Saturday morning by the Sheriff’s Office, the house was fully engulfed when firefighters responded to the residence in the 13000 block of Bayview Road outside Mount Vernon at 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Several fire departments battled the blaze until dawn.

“Several occupants of the house were transported for medical treatment,” the release says.

Calls to the Sheriff’s Office Sunday did not yield any additional details.

KOMO interviewed neighbors at the scene, who said they witnessed authorities recover the bodies of two children, a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl. The children’s mother fell two stories while trying to push out a window, then ran to her next-door neighbors’ house for help, KOMO reported.

“She was head-to-toe, [covered] in black soot,” KOMO quoted neighbor Bob Eaton as saying. “She was cut up really quite badly and burned. She was really in tough shape.”

Two men in the home also managed to escape; all three adults were taken to the hospital, according to KOMO.

KING also reported that a mother and children may have been trapped in the house. The woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but KING reported there was no word on the fate of the children.