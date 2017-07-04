Sheriff’s deputies caught up with two vehicles involved in a shootout once they collided, authorities said.

A shootout and car chase near Burien Tuesday morning resulted in two drivers being taken to the hospital while a passenger was taken into custody, the King County Sheriff’s Office said.

Just before 10 a.m., deputies heard shots being fired near First Avenue South and Southwest 126th Street.

The driver of a silver convertible was firing at another vehicle, which had two occupants. The occupants also appeared to be shooting at the convertible, Sgt. Cindi West said.

Both vehicles left the area when deputies began to pursue.

Officers caught up with the vehicles on First Avenue South near 124th Street, where the car with two occupants apparently had struck the convertible, West said. A third vehicle that wasn’t involved in the gunfire also was struck and the driver sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the convertible was ejected from his car in the collision, and the driver in the other car was injured. They were both taken to Harborview Medical Center, while the passenger of the two-person car was taken into custody.

Deputies said two guns were found at the scene.