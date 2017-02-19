A Coulee City teen is dead and his twin is in custody in what police are investigating as a domestic-violence case.
A Coulee City 17-year-old is dead of stab wounds and his twin brother is in custody, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were called to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street at 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
One teen boy was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to law-enforcement reports.
His twin is being held while the sheriff’s office conducts an investigation of possible manslaughter and domestic-violence assault, according to law-enforcement reports.
Names were not released Sunday morning by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy is planned. Detectives were at the home Sunday morning gathering evidence.
“This is a heartbreaking case, and I offer my deepest sympathies to the family and the townspeople,” Sheriff Tom Jones said.
