Trial begins in Spokane County for man accused of murdering three members of his estranged wife’s family; Roy Murry is a decorated Iraq war veteran.

A decorated Iraq war veteran and “apocalypse prepper” goes on trial Monday in Spokane County for three counts of murder stemming from the shooting deaths of his estranged wife’s family.

Prosecutors allege Roy Murray, 31, a former Republican candidate for state senate, killed the family, then waited to ambush his wife before setting their home in Colbert, Spokane County, ablaze.

His public defenders claim detectives had tunnel-vision in their case and never looked at other suspects. They claim there is no evidence tying him to the May 2015 crimes.

According to detectives, Murry told them he had CIA connections and that Russian intelligence may have been involved in the killings.

“Mr. Murry has no history of violence,” Public Defender Tom Krzyminski wrote earlier this year in court records. “To date, the physical evidence against Mr. Murry is either nonexistent or a stretch of the limits of imagination.”

Jurors will hear as many as 150 witnesses in a trial that could continue past Christmas. Murry faces three counts of aggravated murder for the deaths of Lisa Canfield, 52; her husband, Terrance “Terry” Canfield, 59, a 28-year Spokane firefighter; and Lisa Canfield’s son, John Constable, 23.

Murry has been jailed on $3 million bond since his arrest.

The charred remains of the three victims were found on May 26, 2015.

His estranged wife, Amanda “Mandy” Murry, had been living in the home and arrived there in the early-morning hours to find firefighters battling a house fire and another blaze in an outbuilding.

Autopsies later found that the Canfields and Constable each had been shot multiple times. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

Detectives began to focus on Murry, a troubled veteran awarded the Bronze Star for valor while serving as a sergeant in the Iraq war. He suffered serious injuries from a bomb explosion and has been diagnosed as suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

The Souther Poverty Law Center says Murry has a history of affiliating with the militia movement in Eastern Washington and was known to be an “apocalypse prepper.”

On May 27, 2015, detectives called Murry. They said he canceled three meetings before finally sitting down with them at a business in Moscow, Idaho. At the interview, Murry said he had gone camping with friends on the night of the killings.

When Keyser asked Murry to give the names of his friends or contact information, Murry refused, saying “they were involved in the intelligence community and would not speak with law enforcement,” according to court records.

Murry, who said he had worked for the Central Intelligence Agency, told detectives he did not want them to record any discussion about who might have committed the crimes.

The investigators turned off the recording and claim Murry told them “that he had earlier been recruited by the Russian Secret Police known as the FSB, but rejected this recruitment and that it was possible the FSB was involved in this crime.”