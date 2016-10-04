A 55-year-old Seattle man is standing trial in connection with last December’s shooting death of Brent McDonald, a popular art teacher, in Belltown.

While King County prosecutors contend Brent McDonald, a popular Seattle art teacher, was gunned down without provocation in December, attorneys for his accused killer say McDonald was behaving aggressively, prompting their client to defend himself and his girlfriend.

Richard Roundtree, who also goes by Richard Whitaker, is standing trial in King County Superior Court on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

The 55-year-old defendant and his girlfriend were arrested Jan. 8 on a Metro bus on Third Avenue, about a block from where McDonald was fatally shot in Belltown. His girlfriend, initially accused of rendering criminal assistance, was later granted immunity in exchange for her testimony, court records show.

Deputy Prosecutor Darren Thompson told the jury of eight women and six men that McDonald, 49, had taught a soapbox-car-making class at Coyote Central in Seattle’s Central District on Dec. 12, then went to a couple bars in Belltown to unwind.

It was around 3 a.m. on Dec. 13 when McDonald, who was unarmed, encountered Roundtree and his girlfriend on Third Avenue between Lenora and Blanchard streets, Thompson said.

Their chance meeting was captured by a nearby video-surveillance camera and “doesn’t show any arguing, any fighting, any hands in the air, any punches being thrown,” he said. It does, however, show that “the defendant pulled out a gun and shot Brent McDonald,” said Thompson.

Thompson didn’t offer a possible motive, but charging papers say McDonald was shot for no reason.

Roundtree’s girlfriend “made the decision to talk (to police) about what happened … much to the shock of the defendant,” said Thompson, who said the couple’s phone records confirmed they had been in Belltown at the time of the shooting, then drove to South Park, where they both lived.

He told jurors they would hear recorded phone calls from the King County Jail in which Roundtree tried to solicit help in establishing an alibi — either that he was at a casino or had spent the night caring for his ailing father — and getting his girlfriend to withdraw her statement to police.

After she told him it “was too late … she’d already told the truth,” Roundtree made comments in jail phone calls that he needed to find someone to “put that (expletive) on ice,” an apparent threat on her life, according to Thompson.

Defense attorney Reid Burkeland acknowledged Roundtree shot McDonald “because he was afraid” for himself and his girlfriend.

Burkeland said Roundtree sold crack because after serving prison time on a previous drug charge, he couldn’t get a job even after returning to school.

“The job is hard and it’s pretty dangerous,” with sellers often the targets of robbery — something his client knew firsthand after being jumped and stabbed “right before this incident” with McDonald, Burkeland said.

“Belltown at 3 a.m. is a very different place than Bellevue at noon,” he said.

He told jurors McDonald had tried to buy crack from Roundtree’s girlfriend, who rebuffed him.

“She’ll tell you he wouldn’t leave her alone, he was hounding her to buy crack,” Burkeland said. “Mr. Whitaker (Roundtree) told him to back off, to go away,” and though the couple lost McDonald for a time, McDonald spotted them on Third Avenue and made a beeline for the girlfriend, he said.

“In Belltown at 3 o’clock in the morning, this was extremely aggressive behavior,” Burkeland said. “You’re going to hear … how far out of the realm of normal Mr. McDonald’s behavior was.”

Scared for his safety and the safety of his girlfriend, “he did what he had to do,” Burkeland said.