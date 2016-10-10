If convicted, Cal Pygott could face up to a year in jail and $5,000 fine for each of the two misdemeanor charges.

The trial gets under way Monday for the Bothell High School teacher who police say admitted faking an attack at the school in May.

Prosecutors have charged Cal Pygott with false statements to a public servant and obstructing public officers.

Pygott was found bleeding with a zip tie around his neck. Pygott said he was attacked from behind while in his classroom.

Bothell police locked down the school and opened an investigation that kept turning up inconsistencies with Pygott’s statement.

Pygott finally admitted that he tied the zip tie around his neck and hurt himself with a hammer, police say. Pygott said he did it because he was in debt.

Police announced in August that the teacher had lied.

If convicted, he could face up to a year in jail and $5,000 fine for each charge.