Worker struck by bus and killed at Pierce County Transit Center in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD (AP) — A transit employee has been hit by a bus and killed at the Pierce Transit headquarters in Lakewood.

KCPQ-TV reports one employee was moving a bus out of a service bay and struck another employee Tuesday evening.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue spokeswoman Jenny Weekes says transit workers used a forklift to lift the bus off the male employee but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Weekes says the bus had no passengers.

Lakewood police are investigating.

No other information was immediately released.