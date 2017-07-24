Donna Perry was convicted of killing three women who worked as prostitutes during a four-month span in 1990. Their cases had gone unsolved until 2012, when Perry’s DNA was matched to the victims.

SPOKANE — A 65-year-old transgender woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 1990 slayings of three women who worked as prostitutes.

Donna Perry was sentenced Monday in Spokane County Superior Court. Perry was known as Douglas Perry before undergoing gender reassignment surgery in 2000, which prosecutors contended was done to avoid suspicion in the deaths.

She was convicted in the killings of Yolanda Sapp, 26, Nickie Lowe, 34, and Kathy Brisbois, 38. They were all shot during a four-month span in 1990.

The cases were unsolved until 2012, when Perry was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.