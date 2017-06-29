Donna Perry was convicted of killing three women who worked as prostitutes during a four-month span in 1990. Their cases had gone unsolved until 2012, when Perry’s DNA was matched to the victims.

SPOKANE — A jury in Spokane has convicted a 65-year-old transgender woman of three counts of first-degree murder.

Donna Perry will be sentenced on July 24 in Spokane County Superior Court.

Perry used to be known as Douglas Perry before undergoing gender-reassignment surgery in 2000.

She was convicted Thursday in the killings of 26-year-old Yolanda Sapp, 34-year-old Nickie Lowe and 38-year-old Kathy Brisbois. The three worked as prostitutes in Spokane and were all shot during a four-month span in 1990.

The cases were unsolved until 2012, when Perry was convicted in federal court for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Her DNA was entered into a national database and linked to the victims.

Prosecutors contended Perry changed her gender to avoid suspicion.

The jury began deliberations Tuesday.