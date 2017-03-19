19-month-old toddler died after she ran from her mother into the path of a truck in the Sunnyside Wal-Mart parking lot

SUNNYSIDE (AP) — Police say a 19-month-old toddler was killed after being struck by a pickup truck in a Wal-Mart parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Isabella Orozco was leaving the Sunnyside store with her mother just after 3 p.m. Saturday when she ran from her mother into the path of an oncoming pickup driven by a 68-year-old Prosser man, a Sunnyside Police report said.

First aid was administered on the scene by nearby witnesses, and the girl was taken to Sunnyside Community Hospital. She was pronounced dead there shortly before 4 p.m., Yakima County coroner Jack Hawkins said.

The driver of the pickup remained at the scene and is cooperating with the ongoing investigation, police said.

Washington State Patrol is assisting in the investigation.

