OLYMPIA — A Thurston County man was sentenced to jail for abusing his dog.

Canaan Capo was accused of beating his dog earlier this year.

The Olympian reports the 20-year-old man pleaded guilty to a second-degree animal cruelty charge on Wednesday. He was sentenced to 364 days in jail, 334 of which will be suspended for two years if he surrenders his dog, possesses no animals and commits no new criminal offenses.

Capo was arrested in March after a neighbor saw him chasing his dog with a club or a baseball bat. According to court documents, Capo pulled the dog out from underneath a car and continued to beat him.

Capo’s lawyer says Capo was overreacting to the dog’s history of biting and has expressed remorse for his actions.