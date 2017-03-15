An inmate in the Snohomish County jail assaulted three jail employees early Wednesday morning.

Three employees of the Snohomish County jail in Everett were injured after an assault by an inmate Wednesday morning, officials said.

Around 1 a.m., a corrections deputy working in the maximum-security section of the jail was attacked “with no provocation” by a 28-year-old male inmate, who had been out of his cell for regularly scheduled “free time,” the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The deputy and other staff tried to subdue the inmate. In the struggle, another deputy and corrections sergeant also were hurt. The injured workers were taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmate was restrained and medically evaluated by staff and remains in jail. He was booked into jail on March 5 by the Lake Stevens Police Department on charges of burglary, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and third-degree assault of a police officer.

The last serious reported assault on staff at the jail was in December, when a deputy was attacked by an inmate in the psych unit.