Three people died from heroin overdoses on Saturday and one person was taken to Harborview to be treated for an overdose, according to Seattle police. Bicycle officers are warning users along the Aurora Avenue corridor of dangerous purity levels.

Seattle police bicycle officers in the North Precinct were canvassing the Aurora Avenue North corridor on Saturday to warn heroin users of dangerous purity levels after four people overdosed by early afternoon.

Three people died and a fourth person was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, Sgt. Sean Whitcomb wrote in a post on the department’s online police blotter.

According to information provided by Whitcomb and the Seattle Fire Department’s Real Time 911 website, medics responded to the 7800 block of Aurora Avenue North at 11:18 a.m., then the 900 block of North 80th Street at 1:23 p.m., and less than 20 minutes later, to the 900 block of North 102nd Street at 1:40 p.m.

Whitcomb’s post includes a reminder that people can call 911 to report an overdose without fear of prosecution under the state’s Good Samaritan law.

Anyone wishing to dispose of heroin or other drugs can call 911 or contact officers at one of the city’s five precincts. Police are also encouraging people who feel they need to use heroin to be sure not to do so alone, the post says.