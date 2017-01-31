Investigators believe she and two other females were in an SUV at Beaver Lake Park last week that struck and killed a 22-year-old man, who was later identified as the son of a Seattle police officer.

A 16-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of a man run over and killed in Sammamish last week after someone tried to break into his vehicle.

Detectives arrested the girl in Federal Way around 10:30 a.m., according to King County sheriff’s Sgt. Cindi West. Investigators believe she and two other women were in the SUV at Beaver Lake Park that struck and killed the 22-year-old man, later identified as the son of a Seattle police officer.

Detectives have arrested a 23-year-old woman, who they believe was the vehicle’s driver, and a 17-year-old girl, who they believe was the second passenger, West said.

They’re seeking no other suspects, West said Tuesday.

A King County District Court judge ordered the 23-year-old woman, Ka’Deidre Rials, held in lieu of $1 million bail on investigation of vehicular homicide and identity theft on Monday, according to King County prosecutors.

Medical investigators have identified the deceased as Moises Elias Radcliffe, who authorities said was walking his dog with his girlfriend at the park when he saw someone trying break into his parked vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

According to the King County Sheriff’s Office, Radcliffe ran and confronted the person. The prowler then jumped into a tan or gold SUV — not Radcliffe’s vehicle — and drove toward Rad­cliffe, who opened fire at the vehicle, authorities said. The SUV struck and killed Rad­cliffe, and the driver took off.

According to West, investigators believe the 16-year-old woman also used a stolen credit card from another vehicle at the park. Authorities have booked her into the King County Juvenile Detention Center on a warrant for alleged assault, West wrote in a news release.