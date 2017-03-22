The man spent about an hour in the water before Seattle firefighters cut a hole in the floor of a boathouse and pulled him out. The suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment.

A kayaking burglar was pulled from the Duwamish River on Wednesday morning after he was interrupted breaking into a boathouse, Seattle police said.

The 45-year-old man spent nearly an hour in the chilly water hiding from police before he was caught. The man was taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, police said.

The victim saw the man around 9:45 a.m. inside a boathouse in the 1000 block of Southwest Klickitat Way, according to police.

The victim confronted the burglar, who asked him for a cigarette. When the victim turned away for a moment, police said, the burglar pepper-sprayed him and jumped into water.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene to look for the man. After about an hour, firefighters cut a hole in the boathouse floor and pulled the man from the water, police said.

The Seattle Fire Department said the man suffered from minor injuries and exposure.

Police also recovered the suspect’s kayak.